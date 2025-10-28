Dick notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across eight minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Spurs.

Dick missed both of his shot attempts, continuing what has been a modest start to the season. Coming off a strong 2024-25 season, Dick's role has seemingly taken a sizeable hit. The addition of Brandon Ingram, as well as the arrival of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, has seen Dick slide into a negotiable role, with his playing time fluctuating from one night to the next.