Dick went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Indiana after a hard fall, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.careports.

Dick took a hard fall while pursuing an offensive rebound, and according to Tony East of Forbes.com, Dick hit his head on the floor. The young wing stayed in the game briefly before departing and heading back to the locker room. Jamison Battle and Ochai Agbaji could see additional minutes while Dick is sidelined.