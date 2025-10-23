Dick finished Wednesday's 138-118 victory over Atlanta with 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes.

The third-year guard led the charge for the Raptors' second unit on a night when they out-scored the Hawks' bench 48-34. Dick saw his minutes and shooting volume increase in 2024-25 without it adversely affecting his efficiency, and the 21-year-old could be poised to take another step forward this season.