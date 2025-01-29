Dick (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Dick was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Dick has played an average of 24.1 minutes over his last 10 appearances. Guys like Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and Davion Mitchell could see more minutes if Dick is unavailable.
More News
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Scores 17 points in win•
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Modest scoring effort in victory•
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Poor shooting in loss•
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Active two-way performance•
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Starting Wednesday in return•
-
Raptors' Gradey Dick: Will play against Nets•