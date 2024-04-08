Dick (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in 24 minutes before leaving Sunday's win over Washington due to a right groin contusion. He'll have a chance to suit up Tuesday, and if cleared, he could move back into the starting lineup, as Immanuel Quickley (rest) has been ruled out.