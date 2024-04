Dick (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Dick was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Pacers due to a right groin contusion and may miss the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set as well. RJ Barrett (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (rest) are both out, while Gary Trent (back) and Bruce Brown (knee) join Dick as questionable for Wednesday's contest.