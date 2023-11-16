Dick will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

O.G. Anunoby (finger) is sitting out for a second straight game, but Dick will replace Otto Porter in the first unit this time around. Dick has not shot the ball well during the early stages of his rookie season, hitting 31.7 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.