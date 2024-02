Dick had 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to Cleveland.

Dick led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-best trio of threes over just 22 minutes off the bench in a losing effort. Dick has tallied three or more threes in five games this season while reaching double figures in scoring in six outings.