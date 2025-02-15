Dick closed with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one assist in 12 minutes during Team Tim's 40-34 loss to Team Chris in Friday's Rising Stars semifinals.

Dick led the way in scoring with 12 points for Team Tim, but it wasn't enough for a victory. None of the other members of the squad put up more than five points Friday. Although Dick has cooled down significantly following a hot start to the season with the Raptors, he's started in each of his 48 appearances. Overall, the second-year sharpshooter is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes.