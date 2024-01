Dick supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 loss to the Knicks.

Dick scored in double digits just for the third time this season, and the rookie sharpshooter made the most of his minutes off the bench. However, his role has been too inconsistent to make him a viable option in most formats, though he still carries value as a stash option in dynasty formats.