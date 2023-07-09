Dick recorded 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), eight rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes in Sunday's 99-76 loss to the Cavaliers during Summer League.

The 13th overall pick struggled to find his shot once again in the Raptors' second Summer League game, but he led the team in rebounding and tied for team-highs in points and assists. Dick's scoring woes should not be a major concern at this point, and his ability to impact the game in ways other than scoring bodes well for his chances at cracking the team's rotation come the regular season.