Dick posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors.

While Dick has generally been one of Toronto's top scoring options in 2024-25 and got off to a hot start this season, he seems to be slowing down a bit with the team getting healthier lately. Over his last six games, the sharpshooter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.2 threes in 25.2 minutes while shooting a poor 32.2 percent from the floor. Dick remains a decent source of treys in fantasy leagues, but he doesn't appear to be playing as pronounced a role as he was to begin the campaign.