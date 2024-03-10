Dick moved into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers after RJ Barrett (illness) was announced as a late scratch.

Dick will make just the second start of his NBA career. In the previous one, he finished with 11 points, two assists and a steal while going 1-for-6 from three-point range. The rookie out of Kansas has been playing well of late, though, scoring in double digits in five of his last seven appearances off the bench while hitting 42.1 percent of his threes in that span.