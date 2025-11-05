Dick amassed 14 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one rebound across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 win over the Bucks.

The Raptors ran away with this game early on, allowing Dick to see extended run off the bench. This was Dick's second-highest scoring performance of the season, with his best night coming Opening Night with 21 points. Dick remains mostly a deep-league fantasy asset with averages of 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 16.2 minutes per contest.