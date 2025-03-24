Dick (knee) will not play Monday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The Raptors announced March 4 that Dick was diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee, and that he was scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks. There haven't been many updates on his status since, however, and he remains without a timetable for a return.
