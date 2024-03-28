Dick finished Wednesday's 145-101 loss to the Knicks with 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and one rebound in 30 minutes.

The rookie guard led the Raptors in scoring while setting a new career high as he made his 10th straight start for the injury-ravaged club. Dick has only scored in double digits five times over that stretch, displaying some unsurprising consistency issues, but the 13th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has mostly held up well with the extra usage and has averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.8 threes during that stretch while playing 31.9 minutes a contest. With Immanuel Quickley (conditioning) and RJ Barrett (conditioning) both on the cusp of rejoining the lineup though, Dick's workload could be reduced even if remains in the starting five.