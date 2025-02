Dick (thigh) is probable for Tuesday's game versus Boston, according to Raptors reporter Coty Wiles.

This appears to be a new issue for Dick, and it's something to monitor closely with Tuesday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set. Dick holds averages of 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers over his last 10 games.