Dick totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Monday's 106-96 victory over Miami.

Dick bounced back from his last two scoreless appearances to reach double digits in points for just the eighth time this season, which included him breaking a three-game dry spell from beyond the arc. On the season, Dick averages 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 threes across 15.8 minutes.