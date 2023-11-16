Dick accumulated 11 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Bucks.

Dick replaced Otto Porter in the starting lineup, reaching double figures in scoring despite continuing his shooting struggles from the field while shooting 20 percent in a losing effort. Dick tallied his second game of 10 or more points this season, posting his highest scoring total since notching a season-high 16 points Oct. 28 against Chicago. Through 11 games, Dick has shot just 29.4 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three during rookie campaign.