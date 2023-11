Dick will remain on assignment with the G League's Raptors 905 and won't be available for Toronto's matchup versus Brooklyn on Tuesday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Dick played double-digit minutes in 11 of his first 14 NBA appearances, but he was shooting just 27.0 percent from the field, so Toronto sent him to the G League to gain some confidence. His stint with Raptors 905 should be brief, but Dick isn't guaranteed playing time when he's eventually recalled.