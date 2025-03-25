Dick (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Dick will miss a 12th straight game for the Raptors on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a right knee issue. The next opportunity for the second-year forward to get back on the floor for Toronto will be Friday against the Hornets.
