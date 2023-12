The Raptors assigned Dick to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Thursday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Dick hasn't been a regular part of the NBA rotation, so he'll likely get extended minutes Thursday in the 905's game against the Delaware Blue Coats. The Raptors are in the midst of a four-game homestand, so Dick will likely rejoin the NBA club ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks.