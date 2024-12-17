Dick accumulated 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 122-121 loss to Chicago.

Dick is establishing himself as a reliable offensive option in a rebuilding Toronto team, and his numbers have been quite good since returning from a five-game absence between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3 due to a calf problem. Dick has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 20.8 points per game in that span, but he's doing so by shooting just 39.4 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep. Fantasy managers in standard formats won't mind the lack of efficiency as long as he keeps producing, but his value could take a hit in category-based leagues if he doesn't turn things around in that department.