Dick amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 138-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Dick posted the first 20-point game of his young career, and he has appeared much more comfortable in the Raptors' tempo and offensive flow of late. Trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby created a less stressful environment for the rookie to grow, so Dick could begin flashing talent at a higher frequency down the stretch of the season.