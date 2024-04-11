Dick produced 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt) and four rebounds across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Nets.

Dick's season-high six threes helped him produce his highest scoring output of 2023-24 during Wednesday's loss. Coming out of Kansas, Dick was considered one of the best outside shooting prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft. While his rookie year started off slow, he is shooting 39.6 percent on 4.8 three-point attempts per contest in his 39 appearances since the beginning of 2024.