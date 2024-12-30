Dick racked up six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 loss to the Hawks.

Dick scored a season-low six points Sunday, snapping a six-game streak in double scoring figures in the process. The 21-year-old sharpshooter is still averaging a healthy 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 threes through his last seven outings, so fantasy managers can expect Dick to bounce back as a scorer in the coming games. However, things won't get much easier for Dick during a difficult matchup Tuesday against the defending-champion Celtics, who rank fifth in the NBA in threes allowed per game (12.7).