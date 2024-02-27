Dick supplied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-122 win over the Pacers.

Dick caught fire from beyond the arc, representing his fourth game this season with four made threes. The rookie is now shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the year. Dick brings an ideal off-ball skillset to complement Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Additionally, he co-existed with trade-deadline addition Ochai Agbaji (13 points, 20 minutes) Monday, showcasing that there is statistical output to go around.