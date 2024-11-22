Dick ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over Minnesota.

Dick struggled from beyond the arc once again, and in his last four outings since scoring a career-high 32 points against the Bucks on Nov. 12 he has shot only 24.0 percent from outside. The second-year swingman has also averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 35.3 minutes per game in that same four-game span. Dick has six games with 20-plus points thus far, though he will likely see a decrease in production with the return of Scottie Barnes.