Dick (calf) tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals and one rebound across 23 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 129-92 loss to the Thunder.

Because of the blowout nature of the game in addition to the fact that he was returning from a five-game absence due to a bruised left calf, Dick saw his fewest minutes of the season Thursday. The second-year wing started and shot well from three-point land in his return, but aside from his contributions in the steals category, his stat line was mostly lacking. Dick is averaging 17.9 points and 2.4 three-pointers over his 18 appearances thus far, but many of his big games came with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) missing time with injuries. Quickley appears on track to return at some point later this month, so Dick could be headed for a reduction in his 22.7 percent usage rate as the season unfolds.