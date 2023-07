DIck recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-101 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Dick displayed his impressive shot-making ability Saturday that caused Toronto to select him in the lottery during the 2023 NBA Draft. He also showed off his defensive potential, which could translate to significant playing time as a rookie.