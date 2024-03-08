Dick registered 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and two rebounds over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Over his last 14 appearances, the rookie is averaging 11.4 points on 52.1 percent shooting, including 46.5 percent from deep. With Scottie Barnes (hand) and Bruce Brown (knee) sidelined, there should be plenty of minutes available for Dick during the stretch run. However, Dick likely has to find ways to contribute defensively if he's going to make an impact in standard fantasy leagues.