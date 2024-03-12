Dick provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his second straight start with Immanuel Quickley (hip) and Gary Trent (groin) both unavailable, Dick set a new career high in assists while draining multiple three-pointers for the seventh time in the last nine games. The rookie guard has seen his workload grow in March, and he's holding his own -- through his last six contests he's averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.7 minutes a game.