Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said after Sunday's 104-102 win over the Magic that Dick suffered a hyperextension and a sit-bone contusion in his right knee during the second quarter of the game, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick totaled two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 16 minutes before checking out of the game for good with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter, shortly after he sustained multiple injuries in a collision with the Magic's Cole Anthony that simultaneously resulted in teammate RJ Barrett falling on Dick's leg. According to Rajakovic, Dick passed all concussion testing administered after the game, but he suffered a split lip in addition to the knee injury. A timeline for Dick's return has yet to be provided, but the second-year guard seems more likely than not to sit out Tuesday's rematch with the Magic.