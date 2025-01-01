Dick (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Tuesday's loss to Boston with a hamstring injury, Dick will keep his absence to a one-game minimum and suit up Wednesday. The sharpshooter is coming off a season-low six points in his last appearance during Sunday's loss to the Hawks, so he'll be looking to bounce back against Brooklyn. Dick has reached double-digit scoring figures in six of his last seven outings, and he doesn't figure to face a minutes restriction.