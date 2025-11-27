Dick (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Dick hit his head on the hardwood after taking a fall. He took a brief trip to the locker room before being ruled out. His next chance to play will come Saturday at Charlotte. Jamison Battle and Ochai Agbaji should see an uptick in minutes the rest of Wednesday's contest. Dick went scoreless (0-2 3Pt) with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over seven minutes before departing.