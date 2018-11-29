Raptors' Greg Monroe: Not on report
Monroe (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Golden State, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Monroe missed Tuesday's game with back spasms, but all indications are that he'll be available off the bench should his number be called.
