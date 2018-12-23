Raptors' Greg Monroe: Offers little in starting role

Monroe tallied just six points, eight rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to the 76ers.

Monroe moved back into the starting lineup but did very little with his time on the floor. There is no word on exactly when Serge Ibaka (knee) will return to the lineup but as soon as that happens, Monroe will lose any upside he has at the moment.

