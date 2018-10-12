Raptors' Greg Monroe: Offers very little in spot start

Monroe had eight points (4-9 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason victory over the Pelicans.

Monroe was given a look as the starter with the Raptors resting a number of key players, however, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity. A performance like this does not bode well for Monroe's season outlook and it appears he will likely not be a part of the every night rotation. Despite his somewhat friendly fantasy game, Monroe can be left alone in most formats.