Raptors' Greg Monroe: Plays just nine minutes Tuesday
Monroe finished with two points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason loss to the Jazz.
Monroe's stocks continue to appear to fall as he played just nine minutes in Tuesday's preseason encounter. He is stuck behind a number of players on the depth chart and there is even a chance he is out of rotation completely on some nights. For a player who possessed a nice fantasy game, Monroe continues to fond himself in a bad situation and is basically untouchable in most formats.
