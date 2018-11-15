Raptors' Greg Monroe: Pours in 17 points off bench Wednesday
Monroe collected 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons.
Wednesday night was Monroe's best game of the season by a long shot, playing his most minutes and tallying his most points, rebounds and steals on the year. He nearly double-doubled in 20 minutes of run, and should be given a more frequent look off the bench while Serge Ibaka (knee) is sidelined.
