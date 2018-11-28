Raptors' Greg Monroe: Probable for Thursday
Monroe (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Monroe was held out of Tuesday's game due to back spasms, but it doesn't look like the team expects him to miss another contest. The veteran's minutes have been limited this season to the point that he's not a fantasy consideration.
