Raptors' Greg Monroe: Scoreless in Saturday's win

Monroe had zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds, and two assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 win over the Grizzlies.

Monroe has gone scoreless twice across the last eight contests, and four times over the last 12. Even with Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) sidelined through the beginning of February, Monroe hasn't been able to establish himself as anything more than a decent low-end option for deep leagues. The 28-year-old center is posting career-worst numbers in almost every statistical category.