Raptors' Greg Monroe: Scores 13 points in spot start

Monroe tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over the Pacers.

Monroe moved into the starting lineup with both Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (knee) on the sidelines. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, doing most of his damage in the first half. Ibaka's injury doesn't sound too serious but if he is forced to miss additional time, Monroe could be worth streaming in some formats.