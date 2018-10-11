Raptors' Greg Monroe: Set for spot start Thursday
Monroe will start at center for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors are resting the bulk of their rotational players Thursday, which includes big men Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka. As a result, Monroe will get the opportunity to start at center and he'll likely be needed to take on a fairly significant workload considering the lack of bodies available. He's the most experienced of the group, so it wouldn't be surprising if Monroe tried to take it upon himself to lead the team offensively.
