Raptors' Greg Monroe: Sidelined with back spasms
Monroe has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Monroe just logged a DNP-CD against the Heat on Sunday and played only three minutes against Washington the game before, so his absence Tuesday should not have any impact on the team's rotation in Memphis.
