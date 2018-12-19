Raptors' Greg Monroe: Will start Wednesday
Monroe will start Wednesday against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (knee) out, Monroe and Chris Boucher will be the only two centers available for Toronto. Monroe will draw the start, though has only seen more than 13 minutes on one occasion, which was against one of his former teams in the Pistons. He posted 17 points, nine rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes.
