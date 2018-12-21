Raptors' Greg Monroe: Won't start Friday

Monroe will come off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse, in the face of an extensive injury report, will experiment with Pascal Siakam at center during Friday's tilt against the struggling Cavaliers. Monroe may still get significant run, however, as he's averaging 16.0 minutes over the past three games.

