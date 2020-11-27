Ellenson will join the Raptors for training camp after signing a two-year, minimum deal with $50,000 guaranteed, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Ellenson has bounced around the league since being drafted 18th overall in 2016, playing for Detroit, New York and Brooklyn. He spent 28 games in the G League last season, and 17 of those were with the Raptors 905, where he averaged 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 36.4 minutes. The organization is apparently interested in seeing if he can contribute at the NBA level after continued success in the G League.