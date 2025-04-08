Quickley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

The star guard grabbed a seat in Sunday's game against the Nets, but he's set to be available for Wednesday. With Jamal Shead resting and Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) out against Charlotte, Quickley is in line to see a heavy workload if the rebuilding Raptors allow for it. Over his last nine appearances, Quickley has averaged 19.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes.