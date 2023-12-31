Quickley (recently traded) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Quickley and RJ Barrett should be able to make their Raptors debut Monday after being dealt to Toronto as part of the package deal that landed O.G. Anunoby in New York. Quickley instantly becomes one of Toronto's best offensive weapons, but it's unclear how he fits into the Raptors' defensive-oriented approach.
